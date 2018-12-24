One Trapped in Suspected DUI Rollover Crash in South Bay

At least one person was hurt in a rollover crash Monday night in the South Bay where alcohol was suspected to be involved, authorities said.

The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on the southbound Interstate 5 off-ramp to Coronado Avenue, the California Highway Patrol said.

Two cars crashed into each other and one of the cars overturned. At least one person was trapped inside the car, the CHP said.

It took around 20 minutes for the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department to extricate the trapped victim, according to the CHP.

The extents of the victim's injuries were unknown at this time, but it was considered to be major, the CHP said.

CHP officers believe alcohol was involved in the crash.

This is a developing story. Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.