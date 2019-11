A person was shot at and killed near the Linda Vista Recreation Center, Friday.

The shooting was reported around 4:46 p.m. on 7064 Levant Street, San Diego Police confirm.

The victim was shot at and transported to a local hospital where he later died, officials said.

The victim is believed to be 19 years old, said police.

No other information was available.

