OnFriar Podcast: Season-Ending Padres Wish List

The Padres are playing out the stretch but they can still lay the groundwork for a successful 2020 season. (Getty Images)

The Padres, we can probably all agree, are not going to the playoffs this year. But that's not necessarily a reason to stop watching them for the final month of 2019.

There are still plenty of things to be excited about, look forward to and be challenged by as the season winds down. So NBC 7's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson have a list of things they want to see for the team and a few individuals down the home stretch.

For example: What should we expect from the rookies who have become every day players like Luis Urias? How does (and how SHOULD) the catching situation play out? What is a realistic final record, both overall and at home, and is that number acceptable?

Plus we offer a couple of suggested position changes and our weekly 3 Up, 3 Down segment. Oh, and a couple of Little League stories from the co-hosts own playing "careers."

As a reminder the OnFriar Podcast is going to be live at the Oggi's location at Liberty Station on Thursday, September 12. We'll get going at about 1:30 p.m. so come on out, say hi and let us know what's on your mind. Thanks for listening!