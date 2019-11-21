#OnFriar: Padres Roster Makeup - NBC 7 San Diego
San Diego Padres

Complete coverage of the 2019 season

#OnFriar: Padres Roster Makeup

There are some intriguing options on the market and the Friars might get creative

By Derek Togerson

Published 2 hours ago

    Padres outfielder Hunter Renfroe is among the many Friars who have been the subject of trade rumors. (Getty Images)

    The Padres are going to be active on the free agent and trade markets looking for a few pieces they think will get them into the playoffs.

    But when players come in, other players have to go out. So who's going to be on the Padres roster in 2020? That's what the OnFriar Podcast is exploring this week.

    NBC 7's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson pick out a few current Friars ... and not guys like Tatis and Machado who are guaranteed to be back ... and put percentages on the likelihood of them playing home games in San Diego in 2020. Are Wil Myers and Ian Kinsler going to stick around? How about Austin Hedges and Francisco Mejia?

    The answers to those questions, plus an updated look at the Padres pursuit of new starting pitchers and some Star Wars talk (find out why Derek hates Ewoks) on this week's OnFriar Podcast.

    With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. On Friar is available on your favorite podcast networks: iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher & Spotify

      

