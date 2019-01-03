Officer-Involved Shooting in Midway District, 1 Civilian Hospitalized

NBC 7's Gaby Rodriguez has the latest from the Midway District. (Published Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019)

San Diego police reportedly fired shots during an incident in the Midway District Thursday night.

The San Diego Police Department said at least one shot was fire by officers at a residence on 3100 Cauby Street near the intersection of Rosecrans Street and Midway Drive just before 10 p.m.

SDPD said one civilian was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. Police did not confirm if the patient was a suspect.

No officers were injured, SDPD said.

SDPD homicide investigators were called to the scene.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.