BREAKING: 
Officer-Involved Shooting Near Valley View Casino: Escondido PD

By Brie Stimson

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 18 minutes ago

    Metro
    (File Photo)

    Escondido police were involved in an officer-involved shooting at N. Lake Wohlford and Nyemii Pass Place near Valley View Casino Saturday evening, Escondido police confirmed.

    The California Highway Patrol is staging units at Valley Center Road and Lake Wohlford Road.

    The San Diego Sheriff's Department Homicide Detail will be handling the investigation. 

    It is unclear if anyone was injured in the incident or if any suspects have been taken into custody. 

    Check back on this breaking story for updates.


      

