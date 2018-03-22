SWAT team Aids in Search for Stabbing Suspect in Oceanside

SWAT was called to assist in the search of a stabbing suspect in Oceanside early Thursday before he was taken into custody just before 5 a.m., police said.

The Oceanside Police Department (OPD) responded to the area near Snead Drive and Vista Way, just north of State Route 78, at about 11:40 p.m. Wednesday after 911 calls reported a person had been stabbed several times, police said.

A medical helicopter was called in to transport the victim, who sustained life-threatening injuries, to Tri-City Medical Center, OPD said.

Police, with the assistance of San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) helicopter ASTREA and a K-9 team, launched a search for the suspect. A SWAT team was also called in to assist.

Police Respond to Reports of Stabbing in Oceanside

A suspect was taken into custody just before 5 a.m.

A SWAT and police presence was spotted less than a mile away from the location of the stabbing at an apartment complex in the 2300 block of Paseo De Laura. It was unclear if the suspect was believed to be inside.

Police were awaiting an issuance of a search warrant to enter a unit in the complex. OPD towed a truck that they believe belongs to the suspect from the complex as evidence, police said.

No other information was available.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available.