Oceanside Mayor Resigns - NBC 7 San Diego
BREAKING: 
Red Flag Warning Issued for San Diego
OLY-SD

Oceanside Mayor Resigns

By NBC 7 and City News Service

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Oceanside Mayor Resigns
    City of Oceanside

    The mayor of Oceanside will step down in January, the city attorney confirmed to NBC 7. 

    Mayor Jim Wood, who was on a medical leave of absence throughout 2017, will resign effective January 1. 

    City Attorney John Mullen said the city council has 60 days to appoint someone to replace Wood to fill the rest of his term. They can also call a special election. 

    Wood, 69, suffered his stroke in the spring and announced in May that he would take a leave of absence.

    Deputy Mayor Chuck Lowery has been filling in for Wood while he was out on medical leave. 

    Published 58 minutes ago | Updated 43 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices