Oceanside Mayor Resigns

The mayor of Oceanside will step down in January, the city attorney confirmed to NBC 7.

Mayor Jim Wood, who was on a medical leave of absence throughout 2017, will resign effective January 1.

City Attorney John Mullen said the city council has 60 days to appoint someone to replace Wood to fill the rest of his term. They can also call a special election.

Wood, 69, suffered his stroke in the spring and announced in May that he would take a leave of absence.



Deputy Mayor Chuck Lowery has been filling in for Wood while he was out on medical leave.

