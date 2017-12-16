Mountain View Resident Badly Hurt in Hit-and-Run

A man was badly injured in a hit-and-run near his home in Mountain View. Police are searching for the driver. NBC 7's Ramon Galindo reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

A man was seriously injured by a hit-and-run driver Friday night as he walked in his neighborhood in San Diego’s Mountain View area.

Just before 10:30 p.m. the victim was crossing Ocean Boulevard a few feet outside of an unmarked crosswalk. The San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said that’s when a driver traveling west hit the pedestrian. The driver immediately took off, leaving the injured man on the ground.

The victim suffered severe head trauma and was taken to a local hospital. His injuries, police said, are life-threatening. The victim’s name was not released; he is 33 years old.

His mother and sister, understandably distraught, told NBC 7 the victim was walking near his home when he was struck. They were en route to the hospital to be by his side Saturday morning.

Police said the hit-and-run suspect was driving a black sedan and hit the victim with the right front side of the car. At this time, there is no description of the suspect, who remains at large.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information can reach out to Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.