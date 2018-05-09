The boy was left behind at a Michael's craft store in Encinitas on Nov. 16, 2017.

A North County nanny will spend a year in jail and serve six years probation for abandoning a child in her care at an Encinitas craft store.



Desirae Harris, 42, entered a guilty plea on child endangerment charges in March.

NBC 7's Steven Luke reports on an investigation after a child was found wandering an Encinitas store alone. (Published Friday, Nov. 17, 2017)

On Nov. 16, employees and customers at a Michael's craft store on North El Camino Real in Encinitas found a 2-year-old boy wandering the store, alone.

The boy visited the craft store with his nanny, investigators determined.

She and the toddler walked around the store for a bit and then the nanny walked out by herself, leaving the boy behind.

Eventually, the toddler was reunited with his family.

At her sentencing on Tuesday, Harris was ordered to spend a year in jail and serve six years of probation.

Harris' attorney said his client worked with the family for several months before the incident and has a history of mental illness.

The little boy was spotted wandering in the store by employees at a Michael's in Encinitas who then informed authorities. NBC 7's Alex Presha has the story. (Published Friday, Nov. 17, 2017)












