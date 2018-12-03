North County Booms Due to Yearly Marine Training Exercise on Camp Pendleton - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

North County Booms Due to Yearly Marine Training Exercise on Camp Pendleton

By Christina Bravo

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Chargers Make Unexpected Kicking Change

    Loud booms may be heard in North County through Friday as the U.S. Marine Corps conducts training exercises at Camp Pendleton.

    Steel Knight 19 is an annual drill that spans the California coast led by 1st Marine Division. The exercise allows U.S. Marines and sailors to get realistic combat experience, according to base officials.

    Video from Camp Pendleton’s Facebook page shows large explosions at the coastal military base.

    Depending on atmospheric conditions, loud booms may be heard up to 50 miles away while the training exercise is being conducted through Friday, USMC said.

    Starting Tuesday, the noise may happen at any time of day. 

    USMC said the training may affect the cities of Oceanside, San Clemente, Fallbrook and other North County cities as well as camping areas along the coast.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices