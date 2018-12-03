Loud booms may be heard in North County through Friday as the U.S. Marine Corps conducts training exercises at Camp Pendleton.

Steel Knight 19 is an annual drill that spans the California coast led by 1st Marine Division. The exercise allows U.S. Marines and sailors to get realistic combat experience, according to base officials.

Video from Camp Pendleton’s Facebook page shows large explosions at the coastal military base.

Depending on atmospheric conditions, loud booms may be heard up to 50 miles away while the training exercise is being conducted through Friday, USMC said.

Starting Tuesday, the noise may happen at any time of day.

USMC said the training may affect the cities of Oceanside, San Clemente, Fallbrook and other North County cities as well as camping areas along the coast.