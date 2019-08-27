Fire Damages Parked Vehicles in National City Lot - NBC 7 San Diego
Fire Damages Parked Vehicles in National City Lot

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 52 minutes ago | Updated 33 minutes ago

    Fire broke out in National City near the intersection of two highways and damaged more than 20 cars in a parking lot.

    The National City Fire Department was called to 3200 Hoover Avenue after 1:30 p.m. The location is just east of Interstate 5 and north of State Route 54.

    Flames burned brush and several vehicles parked within a chainlink fence. They  vary from pickup trucks to SUVs and sedans. 

    SkyRanger 7 captured video of the flames and it appears at least 21 cars have been damaged. 

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

