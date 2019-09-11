NBC 7's Audra Stafford is near Lindbergh Field where a 5 car crash on Harbor Drive could cause delays for people trying to get to the airport. (Published Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019)

An early-morning crash involving five cars Wednesday caused traffic delays along the main road leading to the San Diego International Airport.

The collision happened just before 5:40 a.m. at North Harbor Drive and Winship Lane. Its aftermath temporarily shut down two lanes on North Harbor Drive.

About 20 minutes later, the San Diego Airport tweeted that the accident was impacting traffic near the entrance to Terminal 1. The Airport Authority suggested travelers heading to the airport give themselves extra time due to the delays.

At the scene, the cars involved in the accident were stalled in the middle of the road. Other motorists -- including shuttles bound for Terminal 1 -- maneuvered around the crash.

At this point, it is unknown if anyone was hurt in the crash. At least one ambulance was seen at the site.

The crash was cleared shortly before 7 a.m.

No other information was available.

