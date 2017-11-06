Motorcyclist Taken to Hospital After Grantville Crash

A motorcyclist was struck by a man driving a Ford Ranger after the truck failed to stop for a red light in Grantville Monday.

At approximately 2:31 p.m., the 34-year-old motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after his Harley Davidson was struck at the intersection of San Diego Mission Road and Rancho Mission Road, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police said the 26-year-old man driving the Ford did not stop for his red light and the motorcyclist collided with the vehicle's side in the intersection.

No drugs or alcohol was involved in the crash.

No further information is available.

The SDPD Traffic division is investigating the incident.