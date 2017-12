A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Miramar Friday night, the California Highway Patrol confirmed.

The crash occurred at 10:05 p.m. on the northbound Interstate 15 between Pomerado Road and Carroll Canyon Road.

The victim died at the scene, CHP said.

Two lanes on the freeway were being shut down.

No other information was available.

