Mother of Fentanyl Overdose Victim Forgives 'Broken' Drug Dealer

A mother says she's forgiven a convicted gang member who admitted Tuesday to providing the drugs that led to her 26-year-old daughter's drug overdose in 2018.

Keri Cuppage and other family members wore matching shirts to court Tuesday to hear Uriah Odish, of Lakeside, plead guilty to distributing the fentanyl that led to her daughter, Tiffany Hansen's deadly overdose.

Hansen was found in her La Mesa home on Jan. 23, 2018. Fentanyl, a synthethic opioid is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine, was found in her system.

On the day she died, Hansen wrote in her diary that she was going to check into rehab, according to Cuppage.

Cuppage said she's relieved there won't be a trial but wishes she somehow felt "more."

"It felt good and it felt like we can close this chapter," Cuppage said. "It doesn't bring her back."

Hansen had a love for the Disney, mermaids and the beach, which is why Cuppage chose to bury Hansen at the bottom of the ocean off the coast of Florida.

Her ashes were used to create a sea turtle sculpture which was placed in a manmade underwater memorial reef about 3 miles east of Key Biscayne.

When asked if there is anything she would say to Odish, Cuppage says she forgives him.

"Broken people do broken things and Tiffany was broken, and Travis is broken and Uriah's broken and I pray that he finds his best life ever through being in jail."