More than 5,000 sailors with the USS Carl Vinson Strike Group will return to loved ones Thursday after a three-month deployment in the Indo-Pacific.

U.S. Navy sailors with both aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson and destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer are scheduled to return to their home port of San Diego Thursday. Their return will be anxiously awaited by thousands of family members at Naval Air Station North Island and Naval Base San Diego.

San Diego-Based USS Carl Vinson Visits Vietnam

The historic move was meant to strengthen relationships between the U.S. and Vietnam as China expands its military in the region. NBC 7's military reporter Bridget Naso has reactions from local Vietnam vets. (Published Monday, March 5, 2018)

During the trip, sailors with the strike group visited Guam, the Philippines and made a historic visit to a Vietnam. It was the first time in 40 years a United States carrier strike group had visited a Vietnamese port since the Vietnam War.

The deployment was scheduled for routine training operations to maintain security and stability in the Indo-Pacific, according to the U.S. Navy.

USS Vinson Deploys From San Diego