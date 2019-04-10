Moore Enjoyed Making History at Augusta National

History could be made this weekend at The Masters. History was made the week before, with two local golfers on hand.

Francis Parker's Brooke Seay competed in the Augusta National Womens Amateur, along with Escondido native turned Arizona golfer Haley Moore.

Moore made it to the final round, and finished tied for 7th at even par.

The experience itself far overshadowed anything on her scorecard. The event marked the first time women were able to compete at a tournament at the famed golf course.

"I was just grateful and blessed to be out there, just knowing that Augusta was really strictly only open to men at one point," Moore said. "And for them to now have women be able to go out there and play, and the top amateurs out there it was just amazing. I just enjoyed the experience while I was there."

Moore said there were no major surprises, and that the course looks very similar in person to how it does on television. The undulation of the greens makes them tricky, and if anything the course is more hilly than it appears on screen.

One aspect of the course that does live up to its billing is the famed 'Amen Corner'. The par four 11th, par 3 12th and par 5 15th holes are the toughest stretch of Augusta National and go a long way in determining who takes the Green Jacket.

Moore said Amen Corner was the most intimidating part of the course.

As for her favorite?

"Birdieing hole 16 I'd have to say that's my new favorite hole."

And it's a safe bet that Augusta National is now one of the favorite places she's had the opportunity to play.

"I don't think there's really any course like this in the world."