SDPD Investigates Possible Road Rage in Mira Mesa

San Diego police officers are investigating a possible road rage incident in Mira Mesa that happened just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A driver called police from Mira Mesa Boulevard and Camino Ruiz to report a collision.

The caller said another driver rammed their vehicle twice and then drove off.

SDPD got a description of the vehicle and was searching the area for the driver.

No one was injured.

No other information was available.

