SDPD Investigates Possible Road Rage in Mira Mesa

By R. Stickney

Published 2 hours ago

    San Diego police officers are investigating a possible road rage incident in Mira Mesa that happened just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. 

    A driver called police from Mira Mesa Boulevard and Camino Ruiz to report a collision. 

    The caller said another driver rammed their vehicle twice and then drove off. 

    SDPD got a description of the vehicle and was searching the area for the driver. 

    No one was injured. 

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

