Sexually Violent Predator Release to Boulevard Address Proposed

Michael Joseph Martinez was designated a sexually violent predator by a jury in San Diego in 2009. In 2017, a judge ordered he be admitted to a conditional release program.

A man diagnosed with a pedophilia and personality disorder, and determined to be a sexually violent predator by a San Diego jury is scheduled to be released from custody and placed at a location in Boulevard.

A public hearing is being held Friday at 9 a.m. to determine the man's placement.

Michael Joseph Martinez, 65, was determined to be a Sexually Violent Predator (SVP) following a jury trial in 2009.

Convicted of child molest, annoying/molesting a child, lewd or lascivious acts upon a child under 14 and annoying a child under 18, Martinez was sentenced to four years in prison in 2004.

After it was determined he was an SVP, Martinez was committed to Coalinga State Hospital and ordered to undergo treatment in September 2009.

In July 2017, Martinez petitions to be granted release into the state's Conditional Release Program (CON-REP). Three months later, Superior Court Judge Lisa Schall recommended he be admitted into the program and ordered a location be determined for Martinez to live.

If approved, Martinez would be placed at 2135 McCain Valley Road, Boulevard, CA 91905 just south of Interstate 8 near the Caltrans facility on Old Highway 80. The location is 2.3 miles east of Clover Flat Elementary School.

Boulevard has an estimated population of 315 residents.

The Sexual Assault Felony Enforcement Task Force (SAFE) and the Department of State Hospitals (DSH) will be presenting the case to a Superior Court Judge on Friday, March 16 at 9 a.m. in Department 2204.