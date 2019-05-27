Roses are left on the headstones of graves at Fort Rosecrans Cemetery in San Diego. This photo is from Memorial Day 2016.

On Memorial Day, we remember the sacrifices and courage of our fallen U.S. military service members. In San Diego, with our strong ties to the military community, there are several ways to pay your respects at special ceremonies around town.

Memorial Day Ceremony at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery

9 a.m., Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery

San Diego’s Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery on Cabrillo Memorial Drive will host a Memorial Day ceremony beginning at 9 a.m. The cemetery – home to more than 100,000 graves – is open daily from sunrise to sunset and is a registered California Historical Landmark.

Memorial Day Ceremony at Miramar National Cemetery

1 p.m., Miramar National Cemetery

San Diego’s Miramar National Cemetery on Nobel Drive will host a Memorial Day ceremony to pay tribute to our fallen military service members at 1 p.m. The federal military cemetery – located on the northwest corner of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar – is home to nearly 7,000 graves and is open daily from 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Legacy Week at USS Midway: National Moment of Remembrance

3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., USS Midway Museum Flight Deck

The USS Midway Museum will remember our country’s fallen heroes on Memorial Day by partaking in the National Moment of Remembrance at 3 p.m. on the flight deck. Following the half-hour ceremony, there will be a live performance of Echo Taps. The museum is currently celebrating Legacy Week and, on Memorial Day, two groups will perform live: instrumentalists with the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.) and the Bonita Vista Music Machine show choir (12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.). General admission tickets to the USS Midway Museum (purchased online ahead of time) costs $22 for adults, $9 for retired military, and $9 for kids ages 6 to 12. Kids age 5 and under get in free.