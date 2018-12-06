A hooded man with a bandana over his face entered a Lemon Grove fast food joint on Wednesday afternoon and robbed the restaurant at gunpoint, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.

The man pointed a black pistol at customers and employees and demanded cash after he barged into the Jack in the Box on the corner of Broadway and Kempf Street at about 2 p.m., SDSO said.

He jumped over the county and took money from the cash register before running out of the fast food restaurant. It was not clear how much money was taken from the business.

He then hopped into a cream-colored sedan with tinted black windows and took off southbound on Lemon Grove Avenue.

The man wore several layers that concealed his identity. He had a baseball cap and a hood covering his head and wore a black and white bandana over his face, according to SDSO. The suspect was also wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and a red flannel.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for tips that lead to an arrest. SDSO asked tipsters to call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

No other information was available.

