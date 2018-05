A man who was clinging to the border wall approximately 40 years into the ocean was rescued by San Diego Lifeguards and taken to the hospital with severe hypothermia, San Diego Lifeguards confirmed.

The rescue happened around 4 a.m. Saturday after lifeguards received reports of someone yelling for help near the border.

There was a strong rip current at the site of the rescue.

Border Patrol officials said the man was in the water for about an hour.