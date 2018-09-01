A man was sentenced to 66 years in state prison Friday who molested a 10-year-old at in an arcaded in Mission Beach last December.

Daniel Tauro, 66, was arrested last Dec. 30 for inappropriately touching a boy as he was playing games at the arcade in Belmont Park. He was detained by park security shortly after the incident and was arrested by the San Diego Police Department.

Investigators with the SDPD’s Child Abuse Unit at that time suspected Tauro may have molested other victims.

June 28 Tauro pleaded guilty to 11 counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under 14, including a second victim.

Tauro, who has a criminal history dating back to the 1990s, was formally sentenced Friday.