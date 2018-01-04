San Diego police have arrested a man accused of groping a 10-year-old boy in an arcade at a popular seaside attraction in Mission Beach – and fear there may be more victims out there.

Daniel Tauro, 66, was arrested for allegedly inappropriately touching a boy on Dec. 30 as the child played games at an arcade in Belmont Park on Mission Boulevard.

San Diego Police Department (SDPD) Lt. Brent Williams said Tauro was detained by security guards at the beachfront amusement park. He was then arrested by police officers and booked into jail on several counts of lewd acts with a child under 14.

Investigators with the SDPD’s Child Abuse Unit said Taura was at the arcade between 2:45 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. that day and groped the boy around 2:50 p.m. During that hour, he may have touched additional victims.

Police released information Thursday about what the suspect was wearing in case other victims want to come forward. He wore a green and yellow checkered shirt over a wine- colored sweater, cut off knee-length jean shorts, white tennis shoes and a light blue baseball cap.

Anyone with information on the case – or anyone who thinks they may have been a victim – can reach out to the Child Abuse Unit at (619) 531-2260. The investigation is ongoing.