Man Injured in Downtown Stabbing Dies: PD

A man who was rushed to the hospital Monday evening after he was stabbed in the neck has died, police confirmed.

The stabbing occurred just before 6 p.m. near the intersection of 11th Avenue and Market Street, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The victim has only been identified as a 56-year-old man.

Police do not have a description of the suspect. SDPD's Homicide Unit is investigating.

No other information was available.

