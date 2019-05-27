Man Injured in Downtown Stabbing Dies: PD - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Man Injured in Downtown Stabbing Dies: PD

By Rafael Avitabile

Published 45 minutes ago | Updated 29 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Food for Hope
    NBC 7

    A man who was rushed to the hospital Monday evening after he was stabbed in the neck has died, police confirmed.

    The stabbing occurred just before 6 p.m. near the intersection of 11th Avenue and Market Street, according to the San Diego Police Department.

    The victim has only been identified as a 56-year-old man.

    Police do not have a description of the suspect. SDPD's Homicide Unit is investigating.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
      Connect With Us
        AdChoices