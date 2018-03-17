Man Hops onto Police SUV, Smashes Roof With Rock: EPD

A man was taken into custody Saturday morning after hopping onto a police SUV and smashing the vehicle with a rock. The man was apparently on drugs at the time, the Escondido Police Department (EPD) said.

David Entzminger, 29, was facing charges of felony vandalism and being under the influence of a controlled substance after the incident near the Interstate 15/State Route 78 interchange.

Escondido police said an officer was at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Quince Street at about 9:30 a.m. when he saw Entzminger jump on to the back of his patrol SUV.

Entzminger began to strike the vehicle’s roof with a softball-sized rock and tore off the vehicle’s rear windshield wiper, EPD said.

He then jumped off the vehicle and attempted to run from police. Officers caught Entzminger and placed him under arrest.

No one was hurt in the incident, police said.