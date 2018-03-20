Man Found Dead Outside of Chula Vista AM/PM

The Chula Vista Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened outside of a popular convenience store.

According to police it happened around 10:19 p.m. Monday at the AM/PM at 765 E Street in San Diego. Police were called about a person on the ground not moving.

Officers arrived to find the victim with no pulse. Paramedics attempted life saving techniques on the victim. He was taken to Scripps Hospital in Chula Vista where he was pronounced dead.

The victim's identify is being withheld pending notification of his family.

Officers looked at the surveillance video from AM/PM. According to investigators, the video shows the victim sitting on the curb, asking people for money as they walked into the store.

The suspect, identified as Carl Keele, 64, tried to walk into the AM/PM when he was confronted by the victim. Police say the two appear to argue. The victim then stood up, attempting to punch Keele, but missed.

Police said in the video the two began a mutual fight, each throwing punches and kicks at each other, missing most of the time. Keele and the victim then stopped fighting.

Police said at that point they appear to yell at each other, then the victim collapsed to the ground. Keele is seen walking away and leaving the scene. No weapons were involved.

The victim can be seen breathing as he laid on the ground.

Witnesses also gave accounts of the fight to officers and said it resulted in minimal contact between the two. Some told police they thought the victim was joking when he went to the ground.

Another witness had cell phone video of the incident from less than 10 feet away as the fight occurred.

As officers were investigating the scene, Keele returned and was detained by officers. He was later arrested.

While at the police station, Keele said the victim asked him for $1 and when he told him no, the victim called him a racial slur.

Keele said he then told someone else not to give them victim any money. He said the victim became angry and charged and swung at Keele. Keele said he defended himself and threw punches in return until the victim collapsed.

Police said based on the videos, witness statements and suspect statements, they believe there were insufficient grounds for a criminal complaint. Keele was released from custody.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact CVPD at (619) 691-5151.