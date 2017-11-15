Man Fatally Shot in Imperial Beach Identified

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found with a fatal gunshot wound in the middle of the street in Imperial Beach. NBC 7's Bridget Naso reports.

A 30-year-old man was identified as the victim of a shooting that occurred Tuesday night in Imperial Beach.

Ricardo Sales died at the scene after he was found on the road at Donax Avenue and Florence Street, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

His death has been ruled a homicide, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

A homicide investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Detail at (858)974-2321 or Crime Stoppers at (858)580-8477.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest, SDSO said.