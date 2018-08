Firefighters and Harbor Island police were towing a car out of Mission Bay Thursday night after.

A man was driving alone on Harbor Island Drive at around 10:30 p.m. when he somehow drove into the bay.

He was able to get himself out of the car and the rescue response was canceled.

No injuries were reported.

No other information was available.

