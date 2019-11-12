Man Dies After Wrench Attack Outside Rolando 7-Eleven

NBC 7's Lauren Coronado has an update on the suspect charged with attacking a man with a wrench outside a 7-Eleven. (Published Friday, Nov. 8, 2019)

A man who was struck over the head with a wrench in an attack outside a 7-Eleven in the Rolando neighborhood last week has died, his family told NBC 7 on Tuesday.

George Almestar of El Cajon died on Saturday after spending days in a coma and on life support, his sister said.

Almestar was struck about a quarter-mile from his home, after an altercation with a man at a 7-Eleven on El Cajon Boulevard on Tuesday, Nov. 5., according to Deputy District Attorney Mar Naoom.

The blow knocked him out instantly, according to witnesses.

John Patch, 26, was arrested in connection with the beating after a half-day-long search for a suspect.

He pleaded not guilty on Friday to with assault with a deadly weapon with an allegation for causing great bodily injury -- charges that could increase following Almestar's death, Naoom said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page, which was at first meant to help with medical costs. It will now go to help with funeral costs.

The page described Almestar as a great person and father.

Naoom said Patch had two active warrants at the time of the attack. His bail is set at $500,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 22.