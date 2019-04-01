A man died after two vehicles collided in Valley Center, sending his truck off the roadway where it crashed through a fence and into a tree Sunday night.

The two vehicles were driving in the same direction along Valley Center Road south of Lilac Road when the truck veered into the other car's lane at about 7:40 p.m., the California Highway Patrol said.

The truck slammed into the left side of the sedan, causing the driver to lose control and veer to the right, CHP said.

The truck then went through a wooden fence and down an embankment where it overturned and landed partially on a tree.

CHP noted that the position of the truck made it difficult for firefighters to reach the driver.

The man, a 52-year-old from Escondido, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The teenage driver in the sedan and her 16-year-old passenger were not injured in the crash.

CHP was still investigating whether drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

An investigation lasted for hours, shutting down a portion of Valley Center for hours. One lane was reopened at about 11:30 p.m. but the second lane remained closed past midnight.

No other information was available.

