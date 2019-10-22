Man Dead After Car Veers Off I-805, I-15 Connector

A man died after veering off the road connecting southbound Interstate 805 and I-15 and crashing into a guardrail and bushes late Monday.

A white Nissan was merging onto southbound I-15 when the car lost control, slammed into a metal guardrail and veered off the road at about 11:30 p.m., the California Highway Patrol said.

The driver became trapped inside the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP said.

It was not clear if drugs or alcohol were believed to be factors in the crash.

The connector ramp was shut down for several hours for an investigation into the crash. The roadway was reopened before 5 a.m.

No other information was available.

