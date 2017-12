The scene of the standoff Friday in Logan Heights.

A young man armed with a knife climbed onto the roof of a home in Logan Heights Friday afternoon, prompting a standoff.

At around 2 p.m., officers with the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) were negotiating with a 19-year-old suspect on Clay Avenue and South 29th Street. Carrying a knife, the man refused to come down.

No injuries were reported.

No other information was available.

