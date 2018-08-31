Local Schools Use Video Games To Teach Kids Coding

NBC 7's Danielle Radin talks to teachers and students about an innovative and fun way to learn in the classroom. (Published 2 hours ago)

At Capri Elementary School in Encinitas, it may look like the students are simply playing video games, but they're actually learning from them.

Teachers in the district are using the game, Minecraft, to teach kids coding, math, and other subjects.

The game allows students to create buildings and design worlds. Children have to code during certain parts of the game and use math skills.

"Instead of students getting in trouble for playing Minecraft, why are we not leveraging the things that matter to our students?" said Glen Warren of the Encinitas Union School District. "A good number of our students love Minecraft."

From Kindergarten to sixth grade, students can use iPads provided by the school to play Minecraft for school projects.

Nickaan Bagherian, 10, just got done mapping out one of the California missions in Santa Cruz in Minecraft.

"You have to do research on those things to find out how long they are or other things that will make them realistic in Minecraft," said Bagherian.

The school district has been using the game to educate students for the last four years.

Warren added an unexpected benefit is that Minecraft has also made students interested in reading books about the places they are building.