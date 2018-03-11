Local AM/PM Donates Box of Ruffles to Man Serving in Afghanistan

Rebecca Guerrero’s brother has served two tours in Afghanistan. He is now a base security guard over there.

Guerrero was shopping around Escondido for her brother’s favorite treats before shipping them all overseas. “Girl Scout Cookies, Ding Dongs with the white fudge, but his favorite chips are the ranch Ruffles, the jalapeno," she told NBC 7.

After hours of searching, she finally found them at the AM/PM off East Grand Avenue. “I talked to one of the employees and told them we were looking to purchase a whole box,” Guerrero said. That employee ordered a box for her.

The owner of the AM/PM, Billy Torr tells us when he saw the box and found out it was for a veteran he immediately took care of it, “He was like 'really?' I said 'really,'” Torr explained.

“The owner said they were on him, free of charge.” Guerrero was completely shocked and grateful. “It’s emotional you know, that kind of generosity, it’s really touching,” she continued.

After sharing her story with her friends on Facebook, the post now has over 2,000 likes and almost 100 comments, all thanking Torr.

He tells NBC 7 his employee was the first to tell him about the post. “Everybody’s thanking me, 'go shop over there,' and I finally put a post up: 'no don’t thank me, thank the people fighting for us and keeping us safe here.'"

Torr added, “we gave a box of chips, what’s the big deal?"

For him, it may be a small gesture but for Guerrero and her brother, they’re hoping people will be inspired as they continue to pay it forward. “I feel like these little things need to be recognized so other people can follow in those footsteps,” Guerrero tells NBC 7.







