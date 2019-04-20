The scene outside of El Camino in Little Italy in the early morning hours of April 20, 2019.

A fight between a patron and security guard at El Camino bar in Little Italy ended with a punch thrown and shots fired on the streets outside the business early Saturday, San Diego police confirmed.

The San Diego Police Department said the confrontation between the men began inside the bar located at 2400 India St. just before closing time. Police said the security guard got into an argument with a couple of patrons and allegedly made a verbal threat, saying something would happen to them.

At around 2 a.m., the patron and his friends left the bar.

Investigators said the security guard followed the patron down India Street, near West Laurel Street, and, there, the pair got into another argument. At that point, the patron allegedly punched the security guard in the face.

Police said the security guard pulled out a handgun and fired two shots at the patron. One bullet hit him once in the lower abdomen.

The shooting suspect left the area and went home. Once he was home, the security guard called authorities and turned himself into police.

The SDPD said the shooting victim was taken to a local hospital; he is expected to recover.

No one else was hurt in the shooting and no further details were released, including the name of the suspect.

El Camino is a colorful, well-known bar and restaurant that specializes in modern Mexican fare, margaritas and more.