Law Protects 97 Acres Along Chula Vista Bayfront

An image of the bayfront in 2014.

Governor Jerry Brown signed a bill into law that protects 97 acres along Chula Vista’s Bayfront from ever being developed.

The land is near the Living Coast Discovery Center on the northern part of the Chula Vista Bayfront Master Plan.

Last summer, the San Diego Unified Port District and the city of Chula Vista approved the project to redevelop the land along the waterfront.

That plan will eventually include a billion dollar resort hotel and convention center, residential towers, shopping, and restaurants.

An estimated 1,450 hotel rooms and 275,000 square feet of convention and meeting space will be developed, planners said.

Construction on part of the project has begun.