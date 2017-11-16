La Mesa Man Fatally Struck By Oncoming Car on I-5 in Del Mar Identified - NBC 7 San Diego
La Mesa Man Fatally Struck By Oncoming Car on I-5 in Del Mar Identified

By NBC 7 Staff

    A 27-year-old La Mesa man who was struck and killed by an oncoming car while outside his vehicle on northbound Interstate 5 in Del Mar was identified Thursday.

    Justin Evans lost control of his Toyota Corolla and hit the highway's center divide near the Via De La Valle exit at about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

    He got out of the car and walked safely to the side. 

    Moments later, a black Mercedes hit the Toyota, which was still in traffic lanes. 

    CHP said Evans then walked back onto the highway towards his car for an unknown reason and was struck by a white Jeep. 

    He died at the crash site. 

    The crash, along with two other unrelated crashes near the same location Tuesday morning, created delays for commuters. Both the onramp from Via De La Valle and northbound lanes of I-5 were shut down for hours as crews cleared debris from the roadway.

