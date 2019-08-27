La Mesa Couple Charged With Murder After Infant Son's Suspicious Death - NBC 7 San Diego
La Mesa Couple Charged With Murder After Infant Son's Suspicious Death

A La Mesa couple was recently charged with the assault and murder of their infant son.

By Sophia McCullough

Published 29 minutes ago | Updated 28 minutes ago

    Parents of a La Mesa infant are in custody, accused of murder in the death of their son. Each is held on $2 million bail. 

    On Aug. 21, the court charged Joel Brownell and Jalena Rodriguez with the assault and murder of their infant son Joel, same name as his father. 

    This comes after the infant died over the Aug. 17 weekend from repeated abuse and assault, according to court documents. La Mesa police then arrested the couple on Aug. 18.

    Someone who knew the family said the baby had knuckle marks on his forehead and a swollen brain when he arrived at the hospital. Further injuries included a dislocated arm and leg, the source reported.

    A pretrial hearing will be held on Sep. 4, according to the District Attorney's office.

    If convicted of the murder charges, Brownell and Rodriguez could each receive sentences of 25 years to life in prison.

      

