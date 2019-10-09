Millennial Roomies Thrive and Inspire in 'Manifest Mansion'

NBC 7's Melissa Adan visited the mansion to speak with the five millenial roommates about their unique way of living. (Published 2 hours ago)

Five minutes from the beach in La Jolla is a $1.7 million home referred to as Manifest Mansion by its residents.

Five men between the ages of 20 and 27 live inside the five-bedroom, five bath, 3,200 sq. ft home.

The group is made up of business owner, an author, a video storyteller, a systems consultant and a high-performance coach.

“We were able to find Kevin, Alexander, Kyle and Eric and we were able to manifest this amazing thing we call ‘Manifest Mansion,'” said Pedro Mattos author of "I Wish Everyone Was An Immigrant".

The group is not just looking for roommates, but others devoted to their goals.

“I’m not interested in partying, what I want to do is be healthy, what I want to do is grow my business, what I want to do is make an impact on the world,” said Kyle Lasota, owner of Kylegotcamera.

In order to afford to live in Manifest Mansion, they pay about $10,000 a month in rent and other costs, including a chef and cleaning service.

“Now we can divide those expenses and be able to get a great place,” explained Alexander Ryker, co-founder of Next-Level Coaches. “The power of this is rather than us being in an apartment downtown or get our own place, we cut our expenses.”

They use the spacious home to host creative business meetings and support charities. They’ve also established their own rules.

“We don’t leave dishes in the sink. It’s a $50 fine if you're caught leaving dishes in the sink and that goes to a house fund for events,” said Kevin Martignetti, partner at Elevate Advisors.

Martignetti said they also keep it quiet in common areas and no loud noises are allowed after 9 p.m.

“We have a really strong set of rules to make sure we have a powerful work environment,” said Martignetti.

Getting the home was not an easy feat. The group of millenials said they faced a lot of rejection from landlords, until they found one that trusted their vision.

“Everywhere that we went people thought we were trying to start a frat house,” said Ryker. “Five young guys under 27 coming together saying, hey we want this very nice place and the most common thing people are going to think is well these guys are young, what are they trying to do?”

Lasota said they had to go through six or seven houses until finally someone said yes.

“It's important for me to surround myself around the same group of people who felt the same way,” said Lasota.

The group said their goal is to inspire other millennials to think big.

“We’re able to create an environment where we can both excel in business and in our personal lives and community,” said Mattos.