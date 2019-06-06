New boat technology is making owning and operating a boat as simple as operating a gaming console joystick.

People wanting to take the plunge and own a boat to get out on the water off San Diego were shopping at the 2019 San Diego International Boat Show at Spanish Landing Park.

Among the boats up for sale are a 350 coupe Sea Ray which has a retail price for just above $524,000 and an SLX400 OB for just above $800,000.

South Coast Yacht sales manager Scott Young said most shoppers are looking for innovation.

“Joystick is the big thing right now,” Young said. “You can basically drive the boat like a video game anywhere you want to go.”

Other additions to boats are bow thrusters for docking and gyro stabilizers that help minimize sea sickness.

“It’s made docking the boat and using the boat easier and safer for everybody,” Young said.

A program known as “ship control” allows the owner to control lights, music, power all from one screen.

Young added that most dealers will give hours of training to teach new boat owners how to operate the vessel.

The San Diego International Boat Show will take place over four days at Spanish Landing Park on Harbor Drive. Admission is $15 per person 13 years and older. Children 12 and under are free.