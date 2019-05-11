A Michelin-starred father-son chef duo from Italy have relocated to San Diego to open a highly-anticipated modern Italian eatery in Bankers Hill. Eater San Diego shares their story, plus other top stories of the week from San Diego’s food and drink scene.

Little Italy's Civico 1845 Opens Il Dandy in Bankers Hill

The owners of a popular Italian restaurant in Little Italy have partnered with chefs of a Michelin-starred restaurant in Italy to showcase modern Italian cuisine at Il Dandy, which opens this weekend at the corner of Fifth Avenue and Laurel Street in Bankers Hill. The chefs are a father-son duo specializing in the progressive side of Italian gastronomy. Il Dandy’s menu combines SoCal ingredients with flavors of Southern Italy. Sneak a peek at the chic space here.

Filipino Eatery Changes Hands, Revamps Menu

Miramar's Sarap Filipino Kitchen has been renamed Gaya Gaya and has a new chef at the helm. DJ Tangalin, formerly of Bivouac Ciderworks, has taken over the restaurant and released a new menu that includes both classic Filipino dishes and modern takes on familiar favorites.

East Village Distillery Adds Southern-Inspired Plates

You & Yours Distilling Co. has enhanced its urban distillery and tasting room with a new kitchen that will offer a menu created by Kettner Exchange executive chef Brian Redzikowski. The Southern-inspired fare includes fried chicken and ham and biscuits, plus dishes that feature house spirits. You & Yours opened two years ago on G Street, led by University of San Diego graduate Laura Johnson, who has carved out a name for herself in the historically male-dominated distilling industry. Read about her humble beginnings here.

Where to Eat and Drink in Tijuana Right Now

Eater regularly updates this guide to Tijuana's dynamic and ever-evolving culinary scene. This installment includes the latest openings in the town south of the U.S.-Mexico border: from cocktail bars, coffee houses and eateries that showcase the breadth of Mexican food, to modern eateries and traditional taco shops.

George's at the Cove Launches Cocktail Book

On May 13, George’s at the Cove will host a release party for the second cocktail book released by the team behind George's Level2 bar. Dubbed “Flora of San Diego,” it features recipes for the 24 drinks that make up the bar's new menu, which all feature local botanicals.