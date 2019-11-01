Is Your Car Under A Recall?

Whether airbags, headrests, or rarely used sensors, millions of cars on the road in America have manufacturer-issued recalls. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more than 12,000 recalls were issued last year alone, impacting more than 477 million vehicles.

And while dealerships are required to inform the buyer of any current recalls, so often used car buyers fail to ask used car retailers the same questions, nor are used car dealership or private sellers required to inform the buyer about recalls.

So how do you know if your car, or the one you plan to buy is under a recall?

NBC 7 Responds has two easy steps for you to follow to find just that.

Step one: Find the Vehicle Identification Number on your car. You can find it two places, on the driver’s side of the dashboard as well as on the driver’s side door jamb.

Now for the next step.

Go to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website and enter the VIN number in the appropriate field.

The search should come back with a list of recalls for your car make and model.

Once the recalls, if any, are listed, NBC 7 Responds suggests contacting the manufacturer or nearby dealership to set an appointment for repair.

If parts are needed, depending on the recall, some manufacturers and dealerships will provide you with a loaner while you wait for the parts to arrive.