A car veered off an Interstate 805 off-ramp and crashed into a tree Tuesday, the force of which split the vehicle into two and left one person dead.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers responded to the crash near the off-ramp from southbound I-805 to 43rd Street at about 6:45 a.m., according to CHP.

Newschopper 7 footage showed a Ford sedan split in two next to a eucalyptus tree to the left of the off-ramp.

The front portion of the car was about 20 feet away from the rear of the vehicle, which was flipped on its head.

No other information was available.

