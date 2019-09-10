Imperial Valley Church Leaders Accused of Forced Labor, Benefit Extortion

NBC 7's Dave Summers spoke to a woman who moved into a home that was once used by the ministry as a group home. She said she was burglarized within the first month she lived there, and said she's received mail addressed to more than dozen people. (Published Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019)

Leaders of an Imperial Valley church are accused of promising homeless people shelter and instead stripping them of their rights and forcing them to work for up to nine hours a day.

A dozen Imperial Valley Ministries (IVM) leaders and a former pastor in San Diego, El Centro and Brownville, Texas, were arrested Tuesday and charged with conspiracy, forced labor, document servitude and benefits fraud.

The allegations against the church date back to 2013. According to an indictment, they would find homeless, poor or drug-addicted people in San Diego and other nearby cities and invite them to shelter at their church. Instead of helping them get back on their feet, church leaders allegedly stripped them of their identification so they couldn’t leave and forced them into labor, including pan handling for the church’s benefit.

The ages of the alleged victims range from someone in their 60s to a 17-year-old male.

The indictment says organizers extorted members for welfare benefits, withheld medicine or medical treatment from a diabetic person, didn’t allow people to speak about current topics, and even locked some people in group homes.

Neighbors told NBC 7 they've seen IVM members panhandling on H Street at Jefferson Avenue not far from a group home run by the ministry.

A woman who only wanted to be identified as Anne said she moved into the home in April after IVM members vacated it. She said she was robbed within the first month.

Since moving in she's had more than a dozen people knock on her door asking if she was associated with the ministry, and says she's received mail addressed to a dozen different people.

IVM's headquarters is in El Centro, but the reach of its 30 affiliates stretches from San Diego to Texas.

U.S. Attorney Robert Brewer told NBC 7 the human trafficking accusations are “appalling."

“With false promises of a soft bed and warm meals, instead these victims were held captive, stripped of their humble financial means, stripped of their identification, their freedom and their dignity,” Brewer said.

NBC 7 was the only local media outlet at the conference where the arrests were announced. Brewer described an incident at a so-called group home that tipped off investigators.

“Windows were nailed shut at some group location homes leading a desperate 17-year-old victim to break a window to escape and run to neighboring property to call the police,” brewer said.

One defendant was arraigned Tuesday and the others are scheduled to appear Wednesday.

Three of the charges brought against the defendants carry up to 20 years in jail and fines of up to $250,000.

IVM did not comment about the charges but told NBC 7 the church would release a statement Wednesday after the rest of the defendants are arraigned in Imperial County.