Hundreds March in Local Anti-Gun Violence Rally

San Diegans fed up with school violence gathered in Balboa Park Thursday night to demand more gun control in the wake of the Parkland high school shooting.

More than 2,500 miles away from Wednesday's shooting, these San Diegans are feeling the pain and frustration.

“I’m done crying. I’m mad. I want to yell and scream,” said Wendy Wheatcroft of the group Moms Demanding Action.

Wheatcroft assembled a group of more than a 100 moms, dads and children, many carrying signs that read “Protect children not guns” and “Bring back assault weapons ban.”

“How many dead children does it take?” La Mesa resident Emily Green said.

Green drove from La Mesa to march for her 4-year-old daughter and 6-year-old son.

“We need to vote out every politician that’s taking money from the NRA,” said Green.

After a short rally, prayer and song, the group marched down Balboa Park chanting “save our daughters, save our sons.”

“We don’t want your murder weapons around our children or our families,” said Wheatcroft.

On the other side of the debate, gun rights advocates maintain stiffer gun laws aren’t the answer. President Trump made no mention of guns during his news conference on Thursday, instead putting the focus on mental illness.

“I know there are people out there who are responsible gun owners and they enjoy their hobby but you know what, I don’t know you and I don’t want your guns around my kids,” added Wheatcroft.



