How to Help Victims of Poway Synagogue Shooting

The San Diego community and many others are mourning the tragic event that happened at the Poway synagogue, Chabad, on Saturday. Community members have joined to help fundraise for the victims and their families.

Here is a list of community events and fundraisers being held:

Poway Unified School District tweeted out Saturday that it is encouraging its students to wear blue to school on Monday to honor and support the victims and those impacted. They will also host a community vigil at Poway High School, Monday, at 6:30 p.m.

Pizza Studio in Poway will be hosting a “Together Tuesday” fundraiser, from 2-6 p.m. where 50 percent of its proceeds will go to the victims and their families.

Chabad of Poway is hosting its own fundraiser to "help recover from tragedy" that is now active on their website.

A GoFundMe page was created Saturday to raise money to help pay for "any necessary medical operations for the victims, funeral services, synagogue reparations or anything else the synagogue would need assistance with."