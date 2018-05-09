Housing Sales Up in April for San Diego County

More people are putting their homes on the market in San Diego County, according to the Greater San Diego Association of Realtors.

Communities with the most homes changing hands are Fallbrook, Rancho Bernardo East, Oceanside North, Carmel Valley and southeast Carlsbad, according to the group’s statistics.

Multiple Listing Service (MLS) listings show single-family home sales increased 4 percent in the past month with sales of condos and townhomes up by nearly 3 percent.

Even with the increased activity, more homes were sold this time last year in San Diego County.

The median price of single-family homes for April stands at $640,000 or eight percent higher than this time last year, according to the realtor association.

That’s an increase of more than 8 percent from April of 2017.

Prices for condos and townhomes priced reached a record high mark of $425,000 or 10 percent above 2017 prices, the realtor group said.

The median price of homes in San Diego County is $551,000 for 2018.