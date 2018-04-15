A hot air balloon made an emergency landing Sunday evening near the Rancho Peñasquitos water tower, authorities said.

The unplanned landing happened around 7:15 p.m. when the balloon for unknown reasons landed on the street at the 15000 block of Penasquitos Drive, San Diego Police Department (SDPD) Officer John Buttle said.

There were 14 passengers and the operator on board when it landed, authorities said. People were kept on board for safety reasons until the balloon was fully deflated.

The deflated balloon was lying across traffic lanes and southbound Penasquitos Drive was closed for a time at Del Diablo Way, Buttle said.

No one on board was injured, San Diego Fire-Rescue (SDFD) spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will be notified of the incident, Buttle said.

The same balloon also made an emergency landing in Rancho Peñasquitos last year.

No other information was available.

